Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Berita Berkaitan

M’sian to appeal as S’pore Court dismissed bid to challenge clemency plea rejection

M’sian to appeal as S’pore Court dismissed bid to challenge clemency plea rejection

Roshidi Abu Samah 3 hours ago
syed sadiq Empat lelaki didakwa serang Syed Saddiq

Empat lelaki didakwa serang Syed Saddiq

Ahmad Fuad Bin Ramdan 24 hours ago
china death Kematian Covid-19 meningkat kepada 1,113 orang

Kematian Covid-19 meningkat kepada 1,113 orang

Ahmad Fuad Bin Ramdan 24 hours ago
Lucinta-Luna-Ditangkap-Polisi-1200x667 Police in dilemma over Lucinta’s arrest for drug abuse

Police in dilemma over Lucinta’s arrest for drug abuse

Roshidi Abu Samah 1 day ago
baswedan Novel Baswedan receives anti-corruption award from Malaysia’s PIACCF

Novel Baswedan receives anti-corruption award from Malaysia’s PIACCF

Roshidi Abu Samah 1 day ago
Koronavirus China COVID-19 nama baharu koronavirus

COVID-19 nama baharu koronavirus

Ahmad Fuad Bin Ramdan 1 day ago