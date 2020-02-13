SINGAPORE Feb. 13 — A 23-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested as 2,898gm of cannabis and 125gm of ‘ice’ or crystal methamphetamine were seized from an arriving Malaysia-registered car at Tuas Checkpoint on Feb 6.

In its website today, Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on the day, at about 6.50 am, its officers conducted checks on the car and spotted packages concealed in the rear seat cushion.

ICA said the cannabis and ice which were retrieved from the packages was estimated at S$41,000.

“The Malaysian driver was immediately placed under arrest and the case was handed over to Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for further investigation,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, CNB said a 40-year old male Malaysian was arrested as 267gm of ice, wrapped in two black bundles, was found in his car on Feb 11.

Besides him, CNB said its officers also arrested a 46-year-old Singaporean male suspected drug trafficker.

Prior to his arrest, the bureau said the suspect was spotted to have entered a car driven by the Malaysian man.

CNB said its officers had escorted the Singaporean male suspect to his hideout and about 440gm of heroin, 116gm of ice, 4gm of cannabis, 110 Erimin-5 tablets, 102 ecstasy tablets and a bottle of methadone were found within the unit.

“Investigations into the drug activities of both suspects are ongoing,” it said.

The estimated worth of the drugs seized in this operation is about S$73,000.

— BERNAMA