MELAKA Feb. 18 — The Melaka state government is offering a special Chargeman AO (low voltage) programme fully sponsored by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for its residents.

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the full-time programme which would be conducted over five months at TNB Integrated Learning Solution in Bangi would be open to 40 Melaka-born residents and application was opened yesterday until March 9.

“The requirements are that the applicant is born in Melaka and is a resident of the state, the father or mother of the applicant is born in Melaka, a voter in the state, aged between 25 and 45 and has obtained the employer’s permission for serving workers, ” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the applicant needs to pass the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) with credit in Bahasa Melayu or the Malaysian Vocational Certificate with at least three years working experience with live electrical equipment.

Application forms and further information on the offer can be obtained at http://tapem.melaka.gov.my or contact Tabung Amanah Pendidikan Negeri Melaka at 06-3333333.

— BERNAMA