MELAKA Feb 17. — In keeping up with the times, Melaka Sentral the major transport hub for inter-city bus travel, is gradually expanding its payment option through e-cash applications for its bus services as well as other businesses operating at the terminal.

According to Melaka Sentral Sdn Bhd (MSSB) general manager Md Yusoff Abdullah four of the 20 express bus ticket machines have started accepting e-cash payments via Boost e-wallet application.

In addition he said two parking ticket payment machines are now providing similar payment option and this would further be extended depending on customers’ response.

“Melaka Sentral has adopted the e-cash payment system as the medium is now the choice of customers, especially the younger generation when dealing with the business service sector.

“From our observation payments through e-cash is gaining popularity among customers as it is more convenient, faster, much safer and less customers are using cash these days,” he told Bernama.

Elaborating he said a survey conducted by the company revealed that almost 75 per cent of the express bus customers purchased their tickets from the machines provided instead of over the counters.

He said the use of e-cash for ticket purchases is expected to reach 30 to 40 per cent within one to two months following its launch last Thursday.

Md Yusoff said traders at the terminal have also been encouraged to use e-cash applications in line with the transformation efforts by Melaka Sentral.

“We have over 200 traders here but so far only about five per cent are providing the e-payment option,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ridzuan Yeoh, 68, who operates Sri Mawar Ria Restaurant at the terminal said e-cash payment is so much easier and safer as the sales proceeds go straight to his account and he does not have to worry over loss of money through cash transactions.

He said the restaurant accepts e-cash payment through Touch n ‘Go eWallet and Boost platforms, adding that the use of these applications is still not popular except among young customers.

“Payments through e-cash is so much more convenient for both traders or customers but the technology is still new to the people, especially the elderly, but I am confident more people will gradually realise its benefits and will turn to this form of payment,” said the former school principal.

A mobile phone accessories shop operator Siti Khadijah Ramly, 35, said usually customers use e-cash payment as they hardly have cash on them as withdrawing cash from the automated teller machines could sometimes be a hassle.

“We accept payments through Touch ‘n Go eWallet and most of our customers are students,” she added.

— BERNAMA