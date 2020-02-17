KUALA LUMPUR Feb 17. — The Malaysian men’s badminton squad saw a 1-3 loss to Indonesia at the 2020 Asia Team Championship finals in Manila yesterday.

This was Indonesia’s second successive win since they became champions in 2018, in Alor Setar, Kedah.

Singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia was defeated 20-22, 16-21 in 46 minutes by Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting who is ranked fifth in the world.

Indonesia secured its second win through doubles pair and world champs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo who defeated Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik by 22-20, 21-16.

Malaysian youngster Cheam June Wei however prevented Indonesia from making a clean sweep through his shock win over Jonatan Christie, ranked seventh in the world, with a score of 21-16, 17-21, 24-22.

Indonesia secured its third win through the 21-18, 21-17 win by double’s pair Mohammad Ahsan-Fajar Alfian over Malaysians Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi.

The Malaysian men’s squad booked their slot in the 2020 Thomas Cup when they advanced to the semi-finals of the Manila championship, while the women’s team also booked their place in the 2020 Uber Cup when they advanced to the semi-finals in Manila, held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Both the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup championships will be held in Aarhus, Denmark, this May.

— BERNAMA