KUALA LUMPUR Feb. 19 — Ehime Prefecture in Japan’s western region of Shikoku has entered into an agreement to provide the Malaysian badminton team with a training camp site for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to a statement by Ehime Prefecture, this sports exchange agreement has brought the national junior and senior badminton teams to Ehime for their training.

There have been three training camps up till now, and during their training camp in December, five coaches and 20 athletes, including world-class player Lee Zii Jia, came to train for eight days, beginning Dec 22.

To ensure athletes have effective training, the Ehime prefectural government has opened up the Ehime Prefecture Budokan hall and other training facilities, providing the best support possible.

During the camp, a friendly match was held between the Malaysian athletes and members from Japan’s corporate teams.

In between training sessions, the athletes also participated in exchange events with locals and middle schoolers of Ehime.

Before the Tokyo Olympics, the Malaysian athletes will again visit Ehime for final preparations.

— BERNAMA