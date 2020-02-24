Leave a Reply

Berita Berkaitan

bursa Bursa Malaysia dibuka rendah susulan kemungkinan pengaturan semula politik

Roshidi Abu Samah 27 mins ago
singapura Ekonomi Singapura berkembang 0.7 peratus pada 2019

Roshidi Abu Samah 1 week ago
pelaburan (exco Rafiq) Penubuhan Jawatankuasa Pelaburan Negeri kurangkan kerenah birokrasi

Mohamad Fazrul Abdul Majid 1 week ago
khairy tourk Impact of Covid-19 on Chinese, world economy limited – US economist

Roshidi Abu Samah 1 week ago
bnm Covid-19 impact on economy not severe if situation is contained – BNM

Roshidi Abu Samah 2 weeks ago
tun ransangan PM: Kerajaan timbang pakej rangsangan ekonomi susulan wabak koronavirus

Yusri Sahat 2 weeks ago