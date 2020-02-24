PUTRAJAYA Feb. 24 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who has resigned as Prime Minister, is expected to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara Monday evening.

Officials confirm that Dr Mahathir will be at Istana Negara at around 4.30pm.

This follows after the King met with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

His audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong comes in the wake of his resignation as well as attempts by certain parties to form a new government.

Dr Mahathir had also quit as Bersatu chairman.

On Sunday (Feb 23), Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Parti Warisan Sabah had sought an audience with the King, fuelling speculation that Pakatan Harapan government has collapsed.

Also in the group was Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who has since been sacked by PKR.

The Prime Minister’s Office had earlier confirmed that Dr Mahathir had resigned and that his resignation letter was sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 1pm.