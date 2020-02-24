Leave a Reply

Berita Berkaitan

Perdana Menteri, Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad Tun M letak jawatan Pengerusi Bersatu

Yusri Sahat 2 mins ago
goldman sach Goldman Sachs mengaku tidak bersalah tuduhan terbitan bon 1MDB RM27.2 bilion

Ahmad Fuad Bin Ramdan 28 mins ago
datuk seri dr dzulkefly ahmad “Ini tweet saya yang terakhir sebagai Menteri Kesihatan”

Ahmad Fuad Bin Ramdan 1 hour ago
Mahathir Mohamad Dr Mahathir sah letak jawatan

Roshidi Abu Samah 2 hours ago
Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. 11 Ahli Parlimen KEADILAN isytihar keluar parti

Roshidi Abu Samah 2 hours ago
Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman “Moga Allah merahmati perjuangan kami” – Syed Saddiq

Ahmad Fuad Bin Ramdan 2 hours ago