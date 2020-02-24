KUALA LUMPUR Feb. 24 – Speculation has been rife that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will resign, Malaysiakini reported.

Malaysiakini’s attempts to check with various sources, including the Prime Minister’s Office, met with the same response – “wait for the media statement.”

One source claimed that the letter is being prepared to be sent to Istana Negara but Malaysiakini is not able to independently verify the claim at this point.

Malaysiakini also learned that top Bersatu leaders are en route to Mahathir’s residence at Country Heights in Sri Kembangan.