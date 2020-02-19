PUTRAJAYA Feb. 19 — The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will discuss on COVID-19 outbreak in its upcoming meetings.

APEC Communications and Public Affairs Director Michael Chapnick said APEC recognises the risk of COVID-19 which affects more than 20 countries around the globe.

“We will address it in the meetings in the coming weeks. We will also be working closely with all 21 economies under APEC,” he said in a media briefing by APEC Committee Chair on APEC’s Priority Areas for 2020 here, today.

Chapnick was asked on APEC’s measures to mitigate COVID-19 and the impact on APEC countries.

Among APEC countries besides Malaysia are China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Canada and Vietnam which has recorded a number of COVID-19 cases.

It was reported that the COVID-19 has infected more than 72,000 people and has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people, mostly in China, while Malaysia has reported 22 cases and Singapore, 81 cases.

Malaysia will be hosting APEC again in November after last hosting it 22 years ago. About 21 leaders and 16,000 delegates from 21 APEC economies are expected to attend APEC 2020 in Malaysia.

— BERNAMA